FaZe Banks saves xQc after he goes missing during Miami F1 night out

Shay Robson
xQc and FaZe Banks

FaZe Clan co-owner Banks came to the rescue for xQc, saving the streamer’s valuable belongings after he went missing on a night out in Miami.

Twitch and Kick streaming star xQc linked up with FaZe Banks on May 5 after Lando Norris’ triumph on the F1 track to win the Miami GP.

The streamer’s latest Instagram story shows the 28-year-old partying at a club with Banks close by his side. However, in the early hours of the morning on May 6, the newly appointed FaZe CEO sparked concern for xQc’s wellbeing.

In a post on Twitter/X, Banks explained he’d been looking for the streaming star for over an hour, and was in possession of some of his valuable belongings, including his phone, watch, as well as his passport and wallet.

“We’ve been searching for you for over an hour, we have your phone, passport, wallet, watch. It’s safe. Dm me,” Banks wrote.

For a moment, fans joked that the streamer was “kidnapped” by Kendrick Lamar after he dissed the rapper on social media amid his feud with Drake. The situation also reminded fans of the comedy movie series ‘The Hangover’, which has a very similar plot.

But thankfully, unlike the movie, it wasn’t before long it was confirmed that xQc had been found. After another hour of being missing, Banks put fans at ease, revealing the streamer was back home and “safe and sound.”

Shay Robson

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a Journalist for Dexerto. Typically, you'll see Shay tackling the entertainment news, writing about your favorite Twitch streamers and influencers. But, as a passionate esports fan, you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

