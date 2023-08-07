The Pokemon Company unveils Japanese Raging Surf TCG set

An image on social media gave Pokemon collectors a first look at what’s ahead in the upcoming Japanese Raging Surf TCG set.

The next expansion of the Pokemon TCG is set for August 11, when The Pokemon Company will release Obsidian Flames.

But just days before the release of Obsidian Flames, Pokemon fans and card collectors got a sneak peak into what’s ahead later this year.

An image of the Pokemon TCG Japanese Raging Surf set has been unveiled, and it includes several notable Pokemon that will get new cards.

First look of Pokemon Raging Surf TCG

A recent photo of the pack art for the Pokemon Raging Surf TCG began to circulate on social media, as it posted on the Japanese PTCG website. But as TCG website PokeBeack speculated, the image have been leaked early by accident. No news story accompanied the image.

The pack art features a number of strong Pokemon, including a Tera Water-type Garchomp, Ghouldengo ex, Groudon ex, Jirachi ex, and Tapu Koko ex.

There was quite a bit of positive reaction on Twitter to the image, although one Pokemon community member stated that it’s a bit odd that Groudon, and not the Water-type Legendary Kyogre, is not featured in a set called Raging Surf.

As far as other details on the set, PokeBeach indicated that there will be 62 cards before secret rares. A “Starter Set Terastal Mewtwo ex” and “Starter Set Terastal Skeledirge ex” are reportedly set to be released alongside Raging Surf.

Pokemon TCG Raging Surf will be released on September 22 in Japan. No word on the release date, nor the set’s English TCG name, have been made public at this time. However, PokeBeach stated that it’s expected that Raging Surf cards will be incorporated into the Paradox Rift set.

In other TCG-related news, Pokemon collectors should prepare for the Obsidian Flames TCG collection that’s set for an August 11 release.