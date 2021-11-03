 Elder Scrolls 6, FF7R & Gears 6 release dates potentially leaked - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Elder Scrolls 6, FF7R & Gears 6 release dates potentially leaked

Published: 3/Nov/2021 19:41 Updated: 3/Nov/2021 19:59

by Connor Knudsen
Bethesda / Square Enix / The Coalition
Bethesda / Square Enix / The Coalition

Share

The release dates for Elder Scrolls 6, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Gears 6 have potentially been leaked. 

Many games have seen their release dates delayed over the past two years, with fans chomping at the bit to get their hands on their favorites.

And with those delays, lots of big-name games are set to release over the next few years.

Lucky for fans, some of the most highly anticipated titles may have just been leaked.

Nvidia GeForce leaks release dates

skyrim anniversary edition
Bethesda
Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Skyrim came out?

According to a tweet from Okami Games, it appears the release dates for Elder Scrolls 6, FF7R, and Gears 6 have been leaked. They are, according to the tweet embedded below, as follows:

Advertisement

Elder Scrolls 6

  • The Elder Scrolls 6: January 2, 2024

FF7R

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake: June 1, 2022

Gears of War 6

  • Gears 6: November 10, 2022

As with any leak, we encourage readers to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for confirmation from developers, just as writer Tom Henderson made light of in the replies.

In any case, we will continue to provide any updates or additional confirmations as they are made available.

Some long-awaited releases

gears 5
The Coalition
Gears players will be among the most excited for the newest in the franchise.

The release of these three games has each been anticipated for many years in its own right.

Final Fantasy 7’s remake was teased over five years ago, Skyrim’s release was 10 years ago, and Gears fans have been patiently waiting since the Gears 5 release in 2019.

And, if the leak proves to be true, these won’t be the only fanbases happy about what’s to come. Fable, Kingdom Hearts 4, Hogwarts Legacy and so many more titles were included in the leaks 2022-2023 projected releases. Enough to give thousands of eager fans something to look forward to in the years to come.

Advertisement

Make sure and stay tuned to Dexerto’s gaming content and we’ll continue to provide any new updates on the popular game releases to come in 2022 and beyond.

Advertisement
Advertisement