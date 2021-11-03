Elder Scrolls 6, FF7R & Gears 6 release dates potentially leaked

The release dates for Elder Scrolls 6, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Gears 6 have potentially been leaked.

Many games have seen their release dates delayed over the past two years, with fans chomping at the bit to get their hands on their favorites.

And with those delays, lots of big-name games are set to release over the next few years.

Lucky for fans, some of the most highly anticipated titles may have just been leaked.

Nvidia GeForce leaks release dates

According to a tweet from Okami Games, it appears the release dates for Elder Scrolls 6, FF7R, and Gears 6 have been leaked. They are, according to the tweet embedded below, as follows:

Advertisement

Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls 6: January 2, 2024

FF7R

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: June 1, 2022

Gears of War 6

Gears 6: November 10, 2022

Imma add 12 months on each date to not get disappointed — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 3, 2021

As with any leak, we encourage readers to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for confirmation from developers, just as writer Tom Henderson made light of in the replies.

In any case, we will continue to provide any updates or additional confirmations as they are made available.

Some long-awaited releases

The release of these three games has each been anticipated for many years in its own right.

Final Fantasy 7’s remake was teased over five years ago, Skyrim’s release was 10 years ago, and Gears fans have been patiently waiting since the Gears 5 release in 2019.

Read More: Sakurai reveals insane Smash Ultimate gameplay feature that was scrapped

And, if the leak proves to be true, these won’t be the only fanbases happy about what’s to come. Fable, Kingdom Hearts 4, Hogwarts Legacy and so many more titles were included in the leaks 2022-2023 projected releases. Enough to give thousands of eager fans something to look forward to in the years to come.

Advertisement

Make sure and stay tuned to Dexerto’s gaming content and we’ll continue to provide any new updates on the popular game releases to come in 2022 and beyond.