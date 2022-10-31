EA will develop three Marvel games beginning with upcoming Iron Man game

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Electronic Arts have inked a deal with Marvel to make three games based on their iconic comic book characters, starting with an Iron Man game in development by EA.

Marvel and gaming giant Electronic Arts have joined forces to produce a handful of new triple-A titles based on comic characters from the Marvel universe.

The collaboration will kick off with EA’s Iron Man game which is being developed by Motive Studio, the developers of the Dead Space remake.

On top of Iron Man’s game, it looks like EA is set to produce at least two more action-adventure games based on popular Marvel characters.

EA and Marvel announce multi-game partnership

The news broke on October 31 via an official announcement from EA themselves.

In the reveal, EA COO Laura Miele praised Marvel and shared excitement over the partnership.

“We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players’ reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for.”

As of now, the only known game out of the three games in the works so far is Iron Man.

With Motive already revealed as the developer for the Iron Man game, it might not be much longer until more details about the game will be revealed.

As far as gameplay details go, the only nugget of information we have so far is that each game is slated to be a character-action game.

As more news is revealed from the EA & Marvel collaboration we will keep you updated.