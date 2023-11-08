EA, Epic Games, Microsoft, & Ubisoft being sued for causing video game addiction

Call of Duty has done plenty of crossovers in the past.

A mother in Arkansas is suing video game giants like Activision Blizzard, EA, Epic Games, Microsoft, and Ubisoft for damages caused by her son’s gaming addiction.

The plaintiffs are Casey Dunn and Thomas Dunn, whose lawsuit has been filed in Arkansas on behalf of their son, referred to as “G.D.” in legal documents. The suit seeks damages for injuries and costs accrued by G.D.’s video game addiction.

The lawsuit in question lists games like Battlefield, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six as examples of games linked to the addiction.

G.D. is thirteen years old and plays games on their Android Phone, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X. They also play games via the Xbox Game Pass subscription service and via streaming.

Activision Blizzard, EA, Epic Games, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and others named in video game addiction lawsuit.

The legal document (as posted by Insider Gaming) lists major companies as defendants, alongside Infinity Ward, Treyarch Corp, and Sledgehammer Games, as part of its video game addiction lawsuit. The suit states that video game addiction is its main focus and the detrimental effects it can have.

The alleged video game addiction endured by G.D. is said to have listed several injuries, including “physical pain in his hands, elbow, and shoulders, diminished social interactions, a drop in his grades and inability to attend school, depression…”

Video game addiction is also listed as being responsible for “…a lack of interest in other sports/hobbies, a loss and/or lack of friends at school, withdrawal symptoms such as rage, anger, physical outbursts, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and emotional distress.” The plaintiff also spent $350 a month on gaming.

Microtransactions and “predatory monetization schemes” are listed in the document among the causes of video game addiction, stating, “These video game companies have targeted and taken advantage of kids, prioritizing their profit over all else.”

“As a mom, I knew I had to do something to ensure they don’t get away with destroying the wellbeing and futures of our children.”

A legal document like this will likely prompt a response asking how much parental responsibility plays a role in a child’s video game habits. Video game addiction is very much a real thing, however, and any attempts at curbing it (especially in titles aimed at children) should be encouraged.

