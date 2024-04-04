EA’s new anti-cheat is breaking its games on Steam Deck

Battlefield V is just the latest EA game in the series of unplayable titles on the Steam Deck since EA introduced its new anti-cheat software.

EA has been slowly introducing its anti-cheat software to its expansive game library, breaking more of its titles compatibly with the Steam Deck. Last year, games like EA FC 2024 were updated to feature EA’s anti-cheat software, which broke the game’s ability to be played on the go.

Battlefield V is the latest EA game to be unplayable on the Valve handheld, and Linux-based computers, after receiving its EA anti-cheat update. Previously, the FPS had received a “playable” rating from Valve, and the game ran on the Steam Deck without much issue. However, the addition of EA anti-cheat has rendered the game completely unplayable.

Article continues after ad

Originally reported by GamingOnLinux, Battlefield V is just the latest of a series of EA games no longer playable on the Steam Deck. EA FC 2024, Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition, and Battlefield 2042, have all since been rendered unplayable on the Steam Deck since receiving EA’s anti-cheat tech. This is due to EA’s anti-cheat requiring Windows kernel-level access, which Linux devices like the Steam Deck prevent.

Article continues after ad

During an announcement last year, EA stated the anti-cheat integration across Battlefield 2042, Battlefield V, and its game library, are part of its “ongoing efforts to create a safe and fair experience for all players” and that it will have a “negligible impact on [your] gameplay.” Yet, Steam Deck and Linux PC players are now impacted by error messages and can’t play some of their EA-published games.

Article continues after ad

Currently, Battlefield V now sits on Steam as “unsupported”, with Valve carrying a warning regarding its new unplayable status. Outside of the Battlefield series, EA games like Apex Legends still run on the Steam Deck. Yet with EA pushing anti-cheat on its online games, it could easily join the ever-growing list of EA titles no longer playable on the go in the future.