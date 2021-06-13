SEO: Sea of Thieves Pirates of the Carribean crossover: Release date, Jack Sparrow & Davey Jones story - Dexerto

Out of absolutely nowhere Sea of Thieves announced a brand new Pirates of Caribbean crossover at E3 2021 featuring Captain Jack Sparrow and a host of other characters set to arrive very soon.

Right from the start of the Sea of Thieves E3 trailer, we saw Captain Sparrow in the game’s animated style, ready to take players on a whole new set of adventures.

He won’t be alone though, we know Davy Jones will also be in attendance based on the trailer, and we wouldn’t be surprised if other characters from the movies pop up as well.

The Sea of Thieves x Pirates of the Caribbean crossover is set to go live on June 22, just nine days after the trailer premiered at E3. For a pirate, that is some excellent punctuality.

Honestly, we’re surprised it took Rare this long to lock down a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, but — along with ever other SoT player — are glad to see it happening. We’ll have more info as it becomes available so be sure to check out our official E3 hub in the meantime.