Will TopSpin 2K25 be on Nintendo Switch?

TopSpin 2K25 is set to release in April 2024 but will the game be launching on the Nintendo Switch? Here’s what we know.

TopSpin 2K25 is set to release on April 23, 2024. The game will include a massive roster of tennis stars to play as and the ability to create your own tennis player is also a major feature and focus.

The new game marks the return of the TopSpin franchise after a decade-long hiatus. Given the massive time jump, expect TopSpin 2K25 to be a much more expansive experience than the original PlayStation 2 games.

Though for Nintendo Switch users wanting to get their hands on TopSpin 2K25, here is everything you need to know about if the game will be released on your platform of choice.

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Nintendo Switch port of TopSpin 2K25?

TopSpin 2K25 will not be released on the Nintendo Switch platform. At launch, TopSpin 2K25 will drop on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One as well as on PC.

Article continues after ad

However, that’s not to say the game won’t be released on the Switch at a later date in a similar way to the likes of Hogwarts Legacy and other titles.

Given this, be sure to check back here to keep up to date with all the latest news regarding a Nintendo Switch release of TopSpin 2k25.