TopSpin 2K25 Academy mode explained

TopSpin 2K25 will include an Academy mode for players to jump into. Here is everything you need to know about the mode.

TopSpin 2K25 is set to release on April 23, 2024. Its release marks a return for the iconic tennis video game franchise that has been dormant for over a decade.

As expected from the TopSpin franchise, 2K25 will include a variety of game modes for players to dive into. One of the main modes to be included in TopSpin 2K25 is the Academy mode.

For those interested in finding out more of 2K25’s Academy mode, continue reading for our deep dive into what it will include and look like.

What is TopSpin2K25 Academy mode?

2K John McEnroe will help train players to master the game

According to a recent press release from 2K, TopSpin Academy will be the go-to place to hone your skills and master the different shot types and movements included in the game.

“Guided by the voice of tennis icon John McEnroe, TopSpin Academy leads players through Basic Lessons demonstrating fundamentals such as positioning, timing, and shot selection, followed by Advanced Lessons that teach advanced techniques such as power serves, lob shots, and more, as well as Playstyle Lessons, which show off the strengths and weaknesses of various playstyles players can choose to apply when building their custom MyPLAYER.”

For those new to tennis video games, the Academy will be the best place to figure out the basics. For those coming back to the franchise, Academy can help refine skills and take these newfound abilities and test them against other players online.

