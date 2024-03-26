Does TopSpin 2K25 have a career mode?

TopSpin 2K25 marks the return of a beloved tennis video game franchise, but will the upcoming release include a career mode?

TopSpin 2K25 is set to release in April 2024. The upcoming tennis-focused video game is a return for the TopSpin franchise after a decade-long hiatus.

Despite being gone for so long, TopSpin 2K25 is shaping up to be a major installment for the franchise as well as the sports genre as a whole. With a stacked roster including the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams, tennis fans will be able to take control of their favorite tennis players and battle it out against each other and the computer.

While using these stars is always a joy, creating your own tennis star and competing against real players to take home the gold was always a staple of the TopSpin experience.

For those wanting to know if TopSpin 2K25 will include a career mode, here is everything you need to know.

TopSpin 2K25: Career mode details

TopSpin 2K25 will include a MyCareer mode. One that allows players to create their own tennis player in the character creation feature and try them out on the tennis circuit.

The TopSpin 2K25 MyCareer mode will start players at the bottom of the professional circuit food chain. The goal is to improve skills, stats, and more to eventually get to the number 1 ranking and win Wimbledon, The Australian Open, The US Open, and Roland Garros.

Fans who have played other 2K sport game franchises such as NBA 2K will be familiar with the type of career mode that TopSpin 2K25 will include.

Be sure to check back in with this article as we update it with all the latest details surrounding the TopSpin 2K25 career mode.