Gaming

Does Ghost of Tsushima PC have crossplay?

Rishabh Sabarwal
Ghost of Tsushima Director's cut cover on PCSony/Sucker Punch

Wondering if the upcoming PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will feature crossplay? We’ve got the answer right here.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most popular PlayStation exclusives in recent years, and it has received high accolades from both players and critics. The game’s magnificent open world of feudal Japan was reminiscent of a shot from an Akira Kurosawa film.

While the title, along with its Director’s Cut and multiplayer mode called Legends, remains a visual benchmark for open-world adventures, it will ultimately be released on PC on May 16, 2024. The PC version will be a Director’s Cut, the same as Death Stranding was when it was ported to the PC.

Furthermore, the PC version was developed with the assistance of Nixxes Software developers, who were also responsible for the PC versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man games.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends gameplay coverSony/Sucker Punch
Ghost of Tsushima Legends will arrive with the Director’s Cut version on PC.

However, a major concern among fans is whether Ghost of Tsushima PC will support crossplay, allowing users to play Legends with their console friends. We have the answer.

Will Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC feature crossplay?

The answer is yes. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC will feature crossplay between PC and PlayStation 4 and PS5 players.

According to the official PlayStation blog, “Thanks to cross-play support, Legends players on Windows PCs can team up with players on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and use in-game voice chat to communicate. You will be required to sign into your PlayStation Network account to access Legends mode.”

This means that you’ll need to create a PlayStation Network account if you don’t already have one on their website. Furthermore, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay, which includes the Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and Profile.

Related Topics

Ghost Of Tsushima

About The Author

Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He's our Fortnite expert and knows all there is about the Looped Island and the Zero Point. He comes with an experience in films and storytelling in India and has past experience covering Roblox, Fortnite and PlayStation titles for reputed publications. You can contact Rishabh at: rishabhsabarwal@dexerto.com

keep reading
MTG Grand Larceny deck Gonti
Magic: The Gathering
MTG Thunder Junction: How to upgrade Grand Larceny Commander Deck 
Jack Bye
Image of the progtag and Dogmeat from Fallout 4.
Fallout
Best Build for Survival Mode in Fallout 4
Melvin Mathew
A screenshot from the game Destiny 2
Destiny
Destiny 2 Into the Light Forbearance god roll for PvE & PvP
Rishov Mukherjee
How to get Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?
Pokemon
How to get Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?
Scott Baird

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.