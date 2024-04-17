Does Ghost of Tsushima PC have crossplay?

Wondering if the upcoming PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will feature crossplay? We’ve got the answer right here.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most popular PlayStation exclusives in recent years, and it has received high accolades from both players and critics. The game’s magnificent open world of feudal Japan was reminiscent of a shot from an Akira Kurosawa film.

While the title, along with its Director’s Cut and multiplayer mode called Legends, remains a visual benchmark for open-world adventures, it will ultimately be released on PC on May 16, 2024. The PC version will be a Director’s Cut, the same as Death Stranding was when it was ported to the PC.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, the PC version was developed with the assistance of Nixxes Software developers, who were also responsible for the PC versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man games.

Sony/Sucker Punch Ghost of Tsushima Legends will arrive with the Director’s Cut version on PC.

However, a major concern among fans is whether Ghost of Tsushima PC will support crossplay, allowing users to play Legends with their console friends. We have the answer.

Article continues after ad

Will Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC feature crossplay?

The answer is yes. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC will feature crossplay between PC and PlayStation 4 and PS5 players.

According to the official PlayStation blog, “Thanks to cross-play support, Legends players on Windows PCs can team up with players on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and use in-game voice chat to communicate. You will be required to sign into your PlayStation Network account to access Legends mode.”

Article continues after ad

This means that you’ll need to create a PlayStation Network account if you don’t already have one on their website. Furthermore, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay, which includes the Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and Profile.