Ghost of Tsushima sequel: Ghost of Ikishima leaks, rumors, release

Sucker Punch Studios Ghost of Tsushima on the PS4 was one of the biggest hits of the last generation, and new rumors have been pointing to a new stand-alone title releasing for PS5 in the near future based in the Ghosts universe.

Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Studios are known for creating some of the world’s best open-world games, and their release in Summer 2020, Ghosts of Tsushima, added to their impressive lineup of PlayStation exclusive titles.

The critically-acclaimed game set in Feudal Japan was a visual masterpiece that left fans in awe over what could be accomplished with the PS4’s hardware.

However, it appears this is not the end of the Ghosts of Tsushima lineup, as new leaks have signaled a stand-alone DLC game may be in the works.

Ghosts of Tsushima sequel rumored to be in development for 2021 release

This may come as a surprise to many fans, but according to Shpeshal_Nick on Twitter, it appears a brand new entity based on events after the conclusion of the main story is in development by Sucker Punch Studios.

They referred to it as an “expandalone” game, which means it’ll be similar to how Spider-Man Miles Morales was, where the game will be sold separately from the regular game. But, it’ll feature a brand new campaign and all sorts of innovative content for players to check out.

Ghosts of Ikishima. An Expandalone type game. Aiming for 2021. Not sure how so many seemed to find out so quick. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 24, 2021

While this is largely a rumor as of now, it would be big for fans, considering there haven’t been a lot of big releases coming this year from Sony so far, besides the recently released Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

Setting

Spheshal_Nick also iterated that the new title will be called “Ghosts of Ikishima”, which makes sense for a DLC, as “Ikishima” is a separate archipelago off the coast of Japan, and it seems to be a bit smaller than Tsushima Island, where the original was set.

“Iki Island, (Iki-no-Shima), is an archipelago in the Tsushima Strait, which is administered as the city of Iki in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan.”https://t.co/uxYjUDpv1F pic.twitter.com/IWF5ruEcrd — Okami (@Okami13_) June 24, 2021

Rumors, leaks, and more

Besides the original rumor, there doesn’t seem to be any more clues that lead us to believe that Sony intends on announcing this game in the near future.

But, with news circulating that the next State of Play is going to occur on July 8, this could be where we see the game revealed for the very first time.