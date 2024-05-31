Destiny 2 reveals D&D collab: Release date, new cosmetics, more

A new collaboration has been revealed in Destiny 2; Bungie’s looter shooter will be collaborating with Dungeons & Dragons to bring forth new cosmetics and much more. Here’s everything we know.

Destiny 2 has been collaborating with several IPs to bring new cosmetics to Guardians all over the galaxy. From Ghostbusters to The Witcher, Bungie has been bringing in plenty of new items and costumes for their players to wear.

Now, the devs have revealed another new collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons, letting Guardians pick up all sorts of Faerûn-inspired looks. Looking to grab some yourself? Here’s what you need to know.

The Destiny 2 Dungeons & Dragons collaboration will be released alongside The Final Shape on June 4, 2024. Bungie has not specified exactly when these new cosmetics will be leaving the store, but they should stick around for a bit throughout The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 D&D new cosmetics

As per usual, the Destiny 2 D&D collab will introduce a new set of gear for each class within the game. Titans will be grabbing themselves a snazzy “Gold Dragon-themed Apex Draconic set”, while Warlocks are the perfect fit for the Mindflayers. Finally, Hunters will be getting a set based on the Displacer beast, titled the Spectral Displacer set.

Additionally, the Adventurer’s Pack Bundle will include a Queen of Dragons ship, the Owlbear Chariot, and the Eye Tyrant Ghost shell — letting you immerse yourself in the world Wizards of the Coast have made.

Bungie is also offering a neat Eye Tyrant Behold Ghost Shell vinyl figure for anyone to pick up, inspired by the floating gaze monster.

Destiny 2 D&D collab approximate price

We don’t have a confirmation as to how much the price of this collab will be just yet, but based on the previous collaborations, we expect it to cost around 2000 Silver. Of course, since this hasn’t been confirmed yet by Bungie, the actual price may be different. Nonetheless, this is a good estimate for those wondering.