Baldur’s Gate 3 players thrilled by D&D Monster Manual Alt cover easter egg

The alternate artwork for the new Dungeons & Dragons 5E Monster Manual has been revealed, and features a notable reference to Baldur’s Gate 3, which has delighted fans worldwide.

D&D 5E is easily the most popular edition of the game, attracting millions of players to the hobby. The tabletop RPG has received an even bigger boost in popularity in 2023, thanks to the universal acclaim and incredible popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, which adapts D&D 5E’s rules and world into video game form.

As revised core rulebooks for D&D 5e are launching later this year, it’s only natural that Wizards of the Coast would reference Baldur’s Gate 3, seeing as it has attracted new people to the game.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto exclusively revealed the alternate cover art for the new Monster Manual, which shows a Mind Flayer holding a tadpole and fans flocked to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit to show appreciation for this new cover, which references the game’s opening.

Article continues after ad

The post erroneously refers to the Mind Flayer as The Emperor when it’s the unnamed creature from the intro who sticks the tadpole in the player’s eye. They appear to wear the same type of armor, leading fans to believe there’s a connection between the two, though it could also be the developers reusing a design.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not usually a fan of the alt covers but this one is nice, unlike the PHB alt cover that’s coming (in my opinion),” one user wrote, while another said, “Oh boy here I go spending money again.”

The Monster Manual alt cover isn’t the only one to reference Baldur’s Gate, as the regular version of the book also features Minsc and Boo facing a Beholder, proving that the D&D video games are becoming a substantial promotional aspect for the tabletop RPG.

A cover that directly references Baldur’s Gate 3 will make that version of the Monster Manual a big selling point, especially for those who have finished their journey with Tav and want to start new adventures in the D&D multiverse.

Article continues after ad