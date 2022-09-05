The Division Heartland’s Storm Operations 45-player mode confirmed

A store page for The Division Heartland went live ahead of the upcoming Ubisoft Forward stream, confirming details about the game’s Storm Operations mode.

Ubisoft originally unveiled Heartland in May 2021, promising a free-to-play experience set in The Division universe. Series creator Massive Entertainment doesn’t sit at the helm for this particular project, though.

Instead, Red Storm Entertainment, the Tom Clancy-co-founded studio behind the original Rainbow Six, is leading the charge on The Division’s next chapter.

Neither the publisher nor the development team has shared much in the way of concrete details about the project. However, many expected that would change with the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. But the cat’s already out of the bag for some details.

Ubisoft leaks The Division Heartland’s Storm Operations mode

Over the weekend, the official Ubisoft Store page outed details about The Division Heartland’s gameplay. The publisher hastily deleted the listing, but not before a few bits and pieces started making the rounds.

One part of the game’s product description (via News Ledge) described an all-new PvEvP game mode. The mode in question, Storm Operations, will see 45 players battling “a group of dangerous Rogue agents – an aggressive faction known as the Vultures – all while surviving a lethal virus.”

In addition to Storm Operations, The Division Heartland will also boast a “PvE Excursions mode,” which challenges users to “complete PvE missions, gather gear, activate alerts, and prep the battlefield in Excursion Operations.”

Twitter user and content creator Unknown1Z1 shared a video of the store page pre-removal. Notably, it hinted that Heartland should be “coming soon.”

The Division 2’s Twitter account has since confirmed that Heartland will indeed appear during Ubisoft Forward, alongside new updates on Division 2 and the Resurgence mobile game.

Ubisoft Forward is scheduled to stream live on Saturday, September 10 at 12:00 PM PT. Other games confirmed to appear include Skull and Bones, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and the recently revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage.