Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies revealed: Release date, new starter decks, more

Disney Lorcana’s fifth set Shimmering Skies has finally been revealed. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the new set including its release date, new products, and more.

It feels like we’ve only just gotten our heads around the meta for Disney Lorcana’s fourth set Ursula’s Return. Ravensburger isn’t one to put their foot on the break however having just announced the next set of Disney Lorcana, Shimmering Skies.

The TCG is growing increasingly popular and Shimmering Skies will be the first set of the game with a global release. This means that every Disney Lorcana player will have access to the new cards and products at the same time.

Article continues after ad

The excitement is building thanks to the June 2024 Lorcana Lorecast that revealed a number of details regarding Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies. We’ve taken note of the juiciest bits so you can go over everything you need to know about the new set.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Release Date

Story & Setting

Products Accessories Illumineer’s Trove Starter Decks Disney Lorcana Gateway



Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies will be released in local game stores globally on August 9, 2024. It will hit larger retailers by August 23, 2024, in the largest launch for the TCG so far.

With the introduction of Shimmering Skies, all future Disney Lorcana sets will be released simultaneously across the globe. The prospect of disparity amongst players finally being at an end is fitting of this set’s celebratory nature.

Article continues after ad

Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies story & setting

Shimmering Skies follows the events of Ursula’s Return and the triumphant defeat of a rogue Ursula Glimmer wreaking havoc in the world of Lorcana. All across the Inklands, Illumineers and Glimmers are celebrating the great victory.

Large festivals are being held to honor the heroes of the battle and things seem relatively peaceful for now. Most of the denizens of Lorcana are busying themselves with the revelry.

Unfortunately, something mysterious is happening with the Great Illuminary. The damage done by Ursula’s attack needs to be repaired before the entire structure falls apart.

Article continues after ad

It’s up to the Illumineers to figure out what’s causing the lingering decay and find a way to set it right. A mysterious new amulet looks to be the key.

Article continues after ad

Disney/Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies products

As with every set of Disney Lorcana, Shimmering Skies will bring a host of new cards including Characters, Items, and Actions for every Ink color. You can expect the usual Booster Packs of course, but there’s far more than that.

Shimmering Skies Accessories

Disney/Ravensburger

The Shimmering Skies set introduces heaps of new accessories including new deck boxes, sleeves, and the highly coveted playmats. Each features fan-favorite artwork from previous sets with Tiana – Celebrating Princess and Aladdin – Heroic Outlaw decorating the deck boxes and sleeves.

The Shimmering Skies playmats also feature some standouts. Belle – Accomplished Mystic whose card art made a big splash in the lead-up to Ursula’s Return’s release, and a stunning landscape of Casa Madrigal.

Article continues after ad

There is also a brand-new folio to store your growing collection. It features the Disney Lorcana logo and the other shows off some major Characters from The First Chapter.

Article continues after ad

Shimmering Skies Illumineer’s Trove

Disney/Ravensburger

Illumineer’s Troves are crowd favorite among Disney Lorcana collectors and players alike thanks to the insane value they offer. The Shimmering Skies Trove is no exception.

As with previous Troves, this one will include eight Booster Packs from the Shimmering Skies set giving you ample opportunity to snag meta-defining cards or a valuable Enchanted. It also functions as a fantastic storage option for a massive Disney Lorcana collection.

On top of all that, you get a handy Lore counter to use for your games, dice to use as damage counters, and six dividers based on Lorcana’s Ink colors so you can sort your cards. Troves are an excellent way to jump into the Shimmering Skies set.

Article continues after ad

Shimmering Skies Starter Decks

Disney/Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies offers two brand-new Starter Decks to help you begin your journey into the TCG. Of course, they aren’t bad for seasoned players looking to pad out their playsets or spice things up when teaching friends.

Article continues after ad

The Shimmering Skies Starter Decks are made up of two very popular Ink combinations which have each featured in the top cut of major competitive events. They also feature some of our favorite Disney Characters as their focal points.

The Emerald/Steel Starter Deck for Shimmering Skies is sure to be full of interesting tricks and sturdy Characters. Scar – Vengeful Lion allows you to draw cards when you Challenge damaged Characters and Kronk – Head of Security lets you play a whopping five-cost Character for free when he takes someone out.

Article continues after ad

The Ruby/Amethyst Starter Deck offers the magical abilities of Amethyst cards combined with the speed and power of Ruby. Elsa – The Fith Spirit is an absolute powerhouse with both Rush and Evaisive who lets you exert an opposing Character on play. Wreck-It Ralph – Demolition Dude is a big body who gains you one Lore for every damage counter on him when he readies.

Article continues after ad

Both of the Shimmering Skies Starter Decks look like they’ll have plenty of interesting combos. We can’t wait to try each of them and see where they fall on our ranking of the Disney Lorcana Starter Decks.

Article continues after ad

Disney Lorcana Gateway

Disney/Ravensburger

Releasing alongside the Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies set is the new Disney Lorcana Gateway. This introductory product is geared towards teaching all the basics of Lorcana to newcomers.

Not only does it have a step-by-step guide to walk you through your first game, it also teaches deck building which is an important skill. The Disney Lorcana Gateway set includes everything you need to build two 60-card decks and start playing right away.

Disney/Ravensburger

That’s all the major info we have on Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies but we know a lot more will come in the lead-up to release.

If you’re looking for more stuff to feed your Disney Lorcana addiction, check out our list of the TCG’s most valuable cards or our guide on how to do well at a Disney Lorcana Draft.

Article continues after ad