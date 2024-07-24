Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies exclusive card reveal: Ulf – Mime

Disney Lorcana’s next set Shimmering Skies is right around the corner and we’ve got an exclusive card reveal to get you even more excited. Get ready for your first look at Ulf – Mime.

Disney Lorcana has been dropping new sets at what feels like a break-neck pace. Next up is Shimmering Skies and this celebratory set marks the TCG’s very first simultaneous global release.

Shimmering Skies sees Illumineers and Glimmers alike revel in their victory over Ursula but there’s trouble afoot. The new set will bring a host of new Characters, Locations, Items, and Songs from some of Disney’s favorite properties.

While the release is still a little while off, the team at Ravensburger has been steadily showing off new cards from Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies. Now, we’ve got our own exclusive card reveal to share with you in the form of Ulf – Mime.

Disney/Ravensburger Oh, Ravensburger… Unspeakably good. Get it?

Ulf – Mime is a four-cost, Inkable Character who finds his home in the Emerald Ink color. You may recognize him as one of the thugs from Disney’s Tangled who dreams of being more than a criminal. Ulf is actually part of a set alongside Gunther – Interior Designer and Tor – Florist who released in Ursula’s Return.

His ability ‘Silent Performance’ means he is unable to exert to sing Songs which is understandable given that he’s… well… a mime. Ulf is only the second Disney Lorcana Character card without the innate ability to sing which puts this humble side character in the company of Disney royalty; Ariel – On Human Legs.

While his inability to sing may preclude him from meta play, given how Emerald Likes to pair with Steel for their excellent damage-dealing Songs, Ulf – Mime may just become a darling in Disney Lorcana’s Draft format. Not only does he Quest for two Lore to help you speed towards a win, his four Strength and three Willpower make him versatile enough to Challenge reliably.

To top it off, Ulf – Mime has some stellar card art from Australia’s own Matt Chapman who has done an excellent job translating Tangled’s 3D animation into Lorcana’s usual aesthetic. Luckily, his Common rarity means that collectors who love the TCG’s art will have an easy time tracking him down.

Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies is set to release globally on August 9, 2024, and you’ll find Ulf – Mime in its booster packs. If you’re looking for a preview of Disney Lorcana’s sixth set, check out how to get ahold of the D23 Collection.