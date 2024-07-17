Disney Lorcana has just revealed the D23 Collection and it’s already one of the most coveted items at the expo. Here’s all the information you need about how to get ahold of the Disney Lorcana D23 Collection including international retailers, prices, and more.

The Disney Lorcana TCG is no stranger to must-have cards. Between its exceedingly rare full-art Enchanted variants, and the fact that the game is brimming with everyone’s favorite Disney characters, each player and collector has their list of chases.

Whether a card is a meta-defining game-breaker, or just the universally agreed upon visual standout of the current set, Disney Lorcana cards can sell for some eyewatering prices. This is especially true of the hyper-limited promo cards that have been circulating since before the TCG’s launch.

The team behind the game has just revealed the next set of stunning promo cards in the form of the Disney Lorcana D23 Collection. Here’s everything you need to know about what comes in the set, where to get your hands on one, and how much it’ll set you back.

Disney Lorcana D23 Collection: All promo cards

The Disney Lorcana D23 Collection features six full-art promo cards with their trademarked ink-splash foil treatment. Each card is the chosen representative from each of the currently known sets as well as the first-ever card revealed for the unnamed set 6.

The Disney Lorcana D23 Collection promo cards are:

Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor (The First Chapter)

Cinderella – Stouthearted (Rise of the Floodborn)

Ursula – Deceiver (Into the Inklands)

Bruno Madrigal – Undetected Uncle (Ursula’s Return)

Vanellope Von Schweetz – Sugar Rush Princess (Shimmering Skies)

Oswald – The Lucky Rabbit (Set 6 preview)

Disney/Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana D23 Collection price

The listed price for the Disney Lorcana D23 Collection is $99.99 USD. This might seem a little steep to some but for many collectors, it’s a small price to pay to own a piece of the TCG’s history.

It should also be noted that the original D23 promo cards for Disney Lorcana that were released in 2022 are still some of its most valuable prizes. The Elsa – Snow Queen from that particular set has been listed for as much as $15,000 USD. Makes you wonder how much someone would spend on the first-ever card revealed for set 6.

Where to buy the Disney Lorcana D23 Collection

As the name suggests, the Disney Lorcana D23 Collection will be available to purchase at this year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The expo will run from August 9-11, 2024.

Of course, if you live internationally and aren’t willing to travel to the US for some Disney cards, we have you covered. The set will be sold in three other locations in the US as well as select international retailers. They are as follows:

United States: Disney Store Times Square, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort

United Kingdom: Disney Store Oxford, Disney Store Dublin

France: Disneyland Paris

Australia: Disney Store Pop-up Experience, Melbourne (available August 9-21, 2024, while supplies last)

And that’s all the info you need on how to get your hands on the Disney Lorcana D23 Collection. Plan accordingly and may the odds be ever in your favor.