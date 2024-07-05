Disney Lorcana: How to upgrade Ursula’s Return’s Amber/Amethyst Starter Deck

Ursula’s Return brought two brand-new Starter Decks to Disney Lorcana. Here’s how to upgrade the Amber/Amethyst Starter Deck from Lorcana’s fourth set.

Disney Lorcana isn’t slowing down with its fast-paced release schedule of new sets for the TCG. Ursula’s Return brought a stunning collection of new Enchanted Cards to chase but it also offers two brand-new Starter Decks for players beginning their Lorcana Journey.

One of those features the crowd-favorite Madrigal Family from Disney’s Encanto. This one is a must-have for Lorcana players who are fans of the film.

While the Madrigal Magic deck’s basic setup didn’t fare too well in our Starter Deck ranking, it has some potential. Here’s how to upgrade Ursula’s Return’s Amber/Amethyst Starter Deck.

Article continues after ad

Disney/Ravensburger We will talk about Bruno in this guide.

Ursula’s Return’s Amber/Amethyst Starter Deck original decklist

Before we get stuck into upgrading the Amber/Amethyst Starter Deck from Disney Lorcana’s Ursula’s Return set, it’s a good idea to see what we have to work with. The first thing we’ll do is go over the core strategy of the deck and the key components.

Article continues after ad

The theme of the Madrigal Magic Starter Deck is synergies between the titular Madrigal Characters. So, let’s take a… look at this family… We’re sorry.

Your major player here is Mirabel Madrigal – Gift of the Family who grants all your Madrigal Characters an extra Lore when she quests. Luckily, you have a tonne of other Madrigals to benefit from this like Julieta who lets you heal and draw or Camilo who can give himself an extra Lore to quest for up to three.

Article continues after ad

Isabella Madrigal – Golden Child can be a powerful closer as her ability lets you quest for four Lore. It does prevent other characters from questing however, so make sure you have an empty board or you’re ready for a big Challenge rush.

The Strategy of the Amber/Amethyst Starter Deck is relatively simple, play Madrigals and turn them sideways. Below is a list of every card that comes with the deck and their quantity.

Article continues after ad

Disney/Ravensburger/Dreamborn.ink

Upgrading the Ursula’s Return Sapphire/Steel Starter Deck

For this Amber/Amethyst Starter Deck upgrade, we’ll do things in a different order. First, we’ll show you the improvements that we’ve made and then go over our justification for the new additions.

Article continues after ad

The new Amber/Amethyst decklist for the upgraded Madrigal Magic deck is as follows:

Disney/Ravensburger/Dreamborn.ink

The first thing you’ll probably notice is that we don’t talk about Bruno Madrigal – Out of the Shadows because we’ve swapped him for Bruno Madrigal – Undetected Uncle. He’s just the better Bruno thanks to his ability to draw your key Characters and gain three Lore for doing so. You just have to set it up correctly.

We still have a total of nine Madrigal characters in the deck to buff with Mirabel Madrigal – Gift of the Family including newcomer Alma Madrigal – Family Matriarch. She allows you to search your deck for a Madrigal Character and place them on top of your deck, giving you the pieces you need and synergizing with our new Bruno.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We have put in a Madam Mim – Fox as a big hitter and to allow you to take advantage of certain on-play effects multiple times. This includes Alma’s search, Julieta’s heal and draw, and Delores’ exertion.

Outside of the Madrigals, we’ve thrown in Ursula – Vanessa for cheaper access to Songs. She’s also a shift target for Ursula – Eric’s Bride who allows you to look at your opponent’s hand and discard any threatening Actions or Items.

For our own Songs, we’ve added World’s Greatest Criminal Mind to deal with any big threats, Friends on the Other Side for draw, and The Boss is on a Roll. That last one will be really important for piloting this one properly.

Article continues after ad

Disney/Ravensburger Mirabel Definitely proves her worth in both decks.

If you’re looking for more help with your Disney Lorcana journey, we have some tips on upgrading the Sapphire/Steel Starter Deck from Ursula’s Return. We’ve also got an explainer on the six Ink colors from the game to help you choose what playstyle is right for you.