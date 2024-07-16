Like most TCGs, Disney Lorcana denotes rarity with small symbols on the cards, but what do they mean? This guide will give an in-depth explanation of Disney Lorcana’s rarities.

Disney Lorcana has drawn in veteran TCG players and newcomers alike thanks to its tight mechanics and beloved cast of Disney icons. In its relatively short lifespan, the game has developed a varied meta and a substantial player base.

Building a competitive deck does require all the right pieces of course, and some of them are harder to come by than others. Understanding how Disney Lorcana’s rarity works will help you figure out how difficult certain cards will be to track down.

This guide should help let you know how rare your own Disney Lorcana cards are as well as how likely you are to come across the cards you’re looking for in booster packs.

Disney/Ravensburger Sometimes Disney Lorcana will include rarer cards like Anna – True Hearted in a Starter Deck.

Disney Lorcana rarity levels explained

Lorcana technically has six levels of rarity in total although, there are special promotional cards that fall somewhere outside those six levels. All of these rarities are denoted by a symbol that appears at the center of the bottom of each card.

Each card also comes in a foil and non-foil variant. Foil cards are sometimes called shiny cards thanks to the glistening treatment on them. The only acceptions to this are Enchanted cards which all have a foil treatment.

The rarities for Disney Lorcana and their symbols are as follows:

Symbol Rarity Common Uncommon Rare Super Rare Legendary Enchanted Rare Promotional or Event Card

Disney Lorcana booster pack contents

While the cards in every Disney Lorcana booster pack are randomized, there is a formula for the rarity of the cards you’ll receive. Each pack has a set number of Commons and Uncommons as well as a guaranteed foil.

Every booster pack also has two slots dedicated to cards that are Rare or higher and it should be noted that the foil card may also be Rare or above. All Disney Lorcana booster packs contain 12 cards and the contents are as follows:

6 Common

3 Uncommon

2 Rare, Super Rare, or Legendary

1 Foil or Enchanted

While Commons and Uncommons are more abundant, there are still plenty of useful Lorcana cards divided among these rarities. Many are often meta staples and are useful as Shift targets for more powerful characters of the same name.

Of course, if you are a collector of Disney Lorcana, then there are further dimensions to rarity that you might be interested in.

Enchanted Rares in Disney Lorcana

Disney/Ravensburger Disney Lorcana’s Enchanted cards are valued for their stellar art and extreme rarity.

The most sought-after and expensive cards in all of Disney Lorcana are the spectacular Enchanted Rares. Known colloquially as Enchanteds, these full art cards feature alternative imagery and a special foil treatment.

Only a limited number of cards in each Disney Lorcana set will receive an Enchanted variant. Their pull rate is also extremely low with only one enchanted card in every 96 booster packs meaning you could open an entire box of Lorcana boosters without receiving an Enchanted.

Promo cards in Disney Lorcana

Finally, some Lorcana cards are special promotional cards that are only obtainable through special circumstances. Some are given away for attending certain events while others are given as prizes for winning tournaments.

These cards cannot be found in boosters at all save for if there has been some sort of error in production. Some promo cards will feature alternative artwork and even have foil treatments though others will just be minor variations to existing cards.

Ravensburger Enchanted Disney Lorcana Promo cards are usually only available as tournament prizes.

Those are the different levels of rarity for Disney Lorcana in a nutshell. With those in mind, you can begin collecting with confidence.

One fun way to collect more cards and play at the same time is through a Draft event at your local game store. We’ve got a guide for how to succeed in a Disney Lorcana Draft to help you out.