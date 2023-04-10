Disney Dreamlight Valley players demand the addition of this seasonal flower

Disney Dreamlight Valley provides players with many customization options – but users are demanding the game add cherry blossoms perfect for the spring season.

With everything available in Dreamlight Valley, there are still countless possibilities for character additions and new items. So far, 2023 has proved a massive year for the sandbox title. This year’s roadmap includes a multiplayer option and more realms.

Despite Dreamlight Valley’s significant improvements, players have a straightforward request. To enhance the spring atmosphere of their valley, users have suggested the game introduce cherry blossoms as an available flower.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players hope for Mulan and cherry blossoms

Disney / Gameloft

Reddit user karlbarxalot posted their request on the Dreamlight Valley subreddit. karlbarxalot claimed that the flower would be ideal for their valley’s meadow and plaza areas.

In response, fellow Dreamlight Valley players supported the proposal – especially if that meant Mulan would make an appearance. Regarding in-game content relating to Disney’s 1998 animated film, Mushu’s Congee is an available 5-star meal.

“Yes, so then we can sit under the tree, and I can tell her the greatest gift and honor is having her for a friend pls,” yelyah66 wrote.

ARoth2022 offered another suggestion on how Dreamlight Valley could incorporate cherry blossoms. “They could add them when we get characters from Big Hero 6,” the user remarked. “They had cherry blossoms in that movie.”

“I want pink trees all year round. I literally wouldn’t have a single non-pink tree if we had them,” draculauraaa wrote.

While Dreamlight Valley hasn’t unveiled a Mulan or Big Hero 6 realm, the title recently introduced the Pride of the Valley update. The patch notes declared that the sandbox game would feature an Eggstravaganza event for Easter from April 8 to 29.

