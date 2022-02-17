Disguised Toast explains why he thinks Lost Ark hype will fall off quickly

Lost Ark has taken the gaming world by storm, but Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang believes the current hype surrounding the MMO will die down just as quickly as it began.

Lost Ark is the latest game to receive a lot of attention from streamers and the wider gaming community. In fact, the Korean MMO has proven so popular that Smilegate has had to create new servers to deal with the demand.

The MMO even beat CSGO as the second-most-popular Steam game, gaining over 1.3M concurrent players. So far, streamers like Asmongold have praised Lost Ark for its beautiful world, action-packed boss fights, and fun class archetypes.

However, Disguised Toast believes that Lost Ark’s popularity will quickly die down and that a lot of players will soon leave the game.

Disguised Toast on Lost Ark’s popularity

During his recent viewerthon, Disguised Toast treated his viewers to his Lost Ark playthrough. Currently, the streamer has been busy grinding his way through the game’s main storyline in order to hit max level.

Despite enjoying the flashy combat and beautiful visuals, Toast was quick to note that Lost Ark’s playerbase will likely drop significantly in the next few weeks. “I don’t imagine I’ll be playing this game in 10 days,” explained Toast.

“In 10 days, this game is not going to be that popular. It’s a fun grindy game for like a week or two, but I think after that, people are going to lose interest.” According to Steam Charts, Lost Ark hit 1,324,761 players, with an average 638,128 playing daily.

Whether Toast’s words ring true remains to be seen, but for now, it looks as though Lost Ark’s playerbase shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

For more news and guides on Lost Ark, make sure you check out our page to get all the latest details.