Disguised Toast is evolving Twitch’s “subathon” with all-new “viewerthon”

Popular Twitch streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has a new trick up his sleeve. Rather than hosting a traditional‘ subathon’, he’s now live with a unique ‘viewerthon’ concept that could force him to stay in front of the camera for days to come.

There’s no understating how impactful Twitch subathons have been in recent years. After Ludwig Ahgren historic 31-day broadcast, we’ve seen other budding superstars like Kkatamina and Athena all adopting the trend to make a little history of their own.

Instead of following their footsteps and making his viewers spend an exorbitant to keep him online, Toast has devised a new streaming idea. One that could keep him live on Twitch for just as long as any major subathon.

Advertisement

Referred to as a ‘viewerthon’, this novel concept revolves around his active viewership, opposed to his subscriber count. If his concurrent viewers drop below a certain target at any stage, Toast’s stream will come to an abrupt end.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Upon starting up his new marathon, Toast had the initial goal quite low. But with every 30 seconds that go by, this target “goes up by one,” he explained.

If his live viewer count “is ever smaller” than the target number, he has to end stream. This puts the power directly into the hands of his community. The more who tune in, the more likely Toast’s stream will roll on.

Advertisement

Unlike subathons which could theoretically go on forever, Toast’s viewerthon “does have an end” in sight, however. Admittedly, it’s a “gradual” end at that, he joked.

As the rising target soars into the thousands, and even clears the five-digit mark, Toast will need tens of thousands tuning in at the same time to keep his stream alive.

With an average viewership of just under 15,000 over the past 30 days, according to data from SullyGnome, this means more fans than usual will have to pile in as the endurance run continues.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“It’s the idea of doing a subathon, but I don’t feel comfortable taking too much money from my viewers and putting it directly in my pocket,” he said during the first day.

Advertisement

Currently 26 hours deep into the stream at the time of writing, there’s no signs of viewership plummeting anytime soon. It’s entirely possible we’ll see Toast live for at least another few days yet with the potential for it to go much longer.