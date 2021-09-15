Where to find Deathloop’s Delivery Booth Codes

Arkane Studio’s Deathloop has a vast amount of content for players to dive into, and with a cycle that seemingly never ends, there’s going to be some tricky codes such as the Delivery Booth ones you’ll need to find!

While many gamers are waiting for some of the other AAA titles releasing this year such as Battlefield 2042 and Forza Horizon 5, Arkane Studios recently released their latest title, Deathloop.

With raving review scores across the board, (including Dexerto’s Daniel Megarry’s entry which can be read here,) players are diving into the majestical world that the game has to offer.

One of the unique aspects of the game is the Delivery Booth mechanic, which enables players to have certain items spawn at specific time intervals during their journey.

This will go a long way when trying to beat the game, and we’re going to run over how you’ll be able to unlock one!

Where to find Delivery Booths in Deathloop

If you’re looking to take advantage of this awesome mechanic within the game, you’re first going to need to familiarize yourself with what these Delivery Booths look like.

These booths can be spotted throughout the game, and they’re usually pretty recognizable, as they have the writing “Delivery” right on top of them. As well, throughout the many districts in Deathloop, they can be found in nearly every district, so there isn’t any shortage of them within the game.

While finding these booths is rather easy, you’re going to need to find the codes to gain access to their features, and we’re going to run over this down below.

Where to find Delivery Booth Codes in Deathloop

Now that you’re well equipped with what the Delivery Booths look like within Deathloop, in order to use them you’re going to need to obtain some codes in order to unlock these booths.

We’re going to run over where you’ll be able to find this code down below.

Head over to the Fristad district during lunch-time/noon

Find the bunker to the right of the district where Fia is located

Head into the tunnel and proceed past the radio tower

Enter the following bunker you’ll see, and once inside you should see a whiteboard

This is where the code will be, but make sure you take an in-game screenshot or jot down the code, as Colt doesn’t automatically note it down

Now you’re all set to take advantage of these Delivery Booths within Deathloop, and while you’re here, be sure to check out some of the other Deathloop guides we’ve been producing down below.

