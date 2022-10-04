Leaked PlayStation document may confirm Death Stranding 2

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

A leaked document allegedly featuring the names of future PlayStation projects suggests Death Stranding 2 is in the works.

Rumors about a possible Death Stranding sequel have circulated for quite some time, thanks in part to past comments by star Norman Reedus.

In 2021, Reedus hinted he was in talks to rejoin the cast for Death Stranding 2. Cryptic photos from Director Hideo Kojima and other supposed leaks also have some fans convinced they haven’t seen the last of Sam Porter Bridges.

Now an apparently leaked document out of Sony is floating about, further fanning the Death Stranding flames.

Leaked details hint at Death Stranding 2’s mysterious codename

The document in question garnered mention a few days ago, following reports about a Horizon Zero Dawn remake. Industry insiders claimed more leaked details were bound to surface soon thereafter – it seems they were right.

However, insiders such as Tom Henderson noted the contents of the document weren’t particularly exciting.

Now the page itself is making the rounds online via ResetEra, boasting listings for projects such as the alleged Zero Dawn remake, Sackboy’s recently revealed PC port, and “Ocean.”

The latter is supposedly the codename of Death Stranding 2, a sequel that neither Kojima nor Sony has officially teased in any capacity.

The alleged Sony spreadsheet also mentions Returnal’s all but confirmed PC version, Horizon Forbbiden West’s long-rumored DLC, and an open-world experience titled Carbon from Sackboy developer, Sumo Digital.

As always, it’s best to take leaked information about Death Stranding 2 and other unannounced games with a grain of salt.

But these rumors and more beg the question of when exactly Sony plans on hosting another PlayStation games showcase, though it’s possible the publisher may not have much to show as of yet.