Death Stranding 2 photo mode reveal has players shocked

Fans of Hideo Kojima were left shocked at the reveal of some exclusive Death Stranding 2 footage, including a hyper-realistic photo mode.

The Kojima Productions boss once again shocked his fans when he revealed some early footage for his upcoming game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at the special DS2 Panel at Tokyo Game Show 2024.

The panel took place on September 29 and had the Japanese voice cast, the team from Kojima Productions, and Hollywood film director Nicolas Winding Refn. During the panel, Kojima introduced the main cast of DS2 and revealed the names of some characters like Tarman, Tomorrow, Dollman, and Rainy.

However, what stunned fans the most was a hyper-realistic photo mode called “Photo shoot event” that will be included with the game at launch. According to Kojima, players will be able to click pictures using a working Polaroid camera within the game and will be able to change the poses of characters.

Players will also be able to arrange the polaroids like a scrapbook to make their own collection. The mode showcased ultra-realistic graphics with lighting and shadow that fans call the “best photo mode ever in a game”.

One such fan wrote, “This game is going to change everything. Kojima always thinks 3 steps ahead.” Another fan said, “Damn, it’s actually like I’m taking a photo with a bunch of people but in-game. It’s actually kind of cool if they keep this in the final product.”

However, in the panel Kojima did not reveal the release date of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach but he assured fans it will be announced in 2025 and the game itself would release in the same year.

To those wondering, the original Death Stranding also had a photo mode similar to any PlayStation game where you could use different camera angles to click pictures and customize between filters. The upcoming sequel takes it one step further with dynamic posing and hyper-realism, which Kojima fans hope is as good as advertised.