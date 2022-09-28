Dead Space remake features no camera cuts for ‘unbroken experience’

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

In a new blog post, developers from Motive Studio revealed the Dead Space remake will feature “one sequential shot” with no camera cuts.

Motive Studio has dedicated its efforts towards more than rebuilding Visceral’s seminal horror classic. The Dead Space remake will also come packed with brand-new additions.

Most notably, Gunner Wright, who voiced Isaac Clarke in Dead Space 2 and 3, is giving the protagonist a voice in the original story for the first time.

Players can also expect the dismemberment system to receive a makeover, complete with intricate details that weren’t previously possible.

Dead Space’s upcoming remake adopts the no-cut camera

Motive Studio has shed light on further details about the eagerly-anticipated remake in its first Inside Dead Space blog post. One such tidbit confirms the entire game features “one sequential shot.”

According to Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme, from the moment Dead Space begins to the second the credits roll, “there are no camera cuts or load screens—unless you die.”

A newly interconnected Ishimura helped make this feat possible, allowing players to visit and revisit locations around the ship without loading. This should make for a “completely unbroken experience,” Ducharme added.

Electronic Arts Isaac Clarke in the Dead Space remake

Dead Space remake’s no-cut camera could potentially heighten the tension, especially since the lack of loading screens will equate to no break from the action.

Of course, Motive Studio is additionally enhancing the survival horror game with updated visuals, higher-quality audio, and refined gameplay mechanics. The wait to see how the experience holds up is nearly at an end, too.

Dead Space will return on January 27, 2023 for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.