Dead Space remake release date announced with full reveal teased

Electronic Arts and developer Motive Studios have announced the official release date of the Dead Space remake, as well as teasing tons of concept art.

Anybody who was gaming in the early days of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 remembers having the life scared out of them in the original Dead Space. The EA title, now 14 years old, is one of the most beloved horror games in video game history and sparked two sequels.

Now, two console generations removed from the first Dead Space, EA has announced a remake of the original game in the sci-fi horror trilogy, which now has a release date.

EA reveals Dead Space remake release date

The Dead Space remake will release on January 27, 2023 for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The remake is being developed by Motive Studio, the team that was behind Star Wars Battlefront II.

Phillippe Ducharme, the Senior Producer of Dead Space, said: “Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves.”

Motive devs hosted a live stream showing off tons of concept art for the remake, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at how they are building the game for next-generation consoles while staying true to the original.

EA Motive plans on showing off more of the game ahead of Halloween 2022, which will be right around the corner of the game’s official release.

It won’t be too long before Dead Space fans can re-enter the Ishimura and slice through Necromorphs limb by limb, this time in better graphics than ever before.