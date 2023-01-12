Dead Space remake PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Dead Space remake PC system requirements have been revealed, so here are both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the survival shooter.

The Dead Space remake aims to take players back to the Necromorph-infested mining ship, with the game offering new visuals and adjustments to gameplay. With the original released way back in 2008, Dead Space Remake will be a step up when it comes to graphical fidelity.

In fact, PC players can really push the game to its limits – provided the necessary system requirements are met. Even if you can’t play Dead Space remake on maximum settings, you’ll still need to know if you can run the game smoothly.

So, if you’re wondering whether you can run Dead Space remake on your current hardware or just wish to know what the minimum and recommended specs are, then our Dead Space PC requirements guide has you covered.

Dead Space remake PC requirements

Motive Dead Space remake requires decent hardware to run on PC.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Window 10 64-bit + Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600

Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070

AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Window 10 64-bit + Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K

Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070

Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

So, there you have it, that’s all the Dead Space remake system requirements you need to run the game smoothly on PC.

