Will the Dead Space remake be on EA Play?

Like the original, the Dead Space remake is an EA title, but will it be coming to EA Play at launch? Here’s what you need to know.

The remake of Dead Space is set to release at the end of January 2023 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC at launch. The game isn’t coming to Xbox Game Pass (at least not yet), but there’s always hope.

Dead Space (2023) is a ground-up remake of the 2008 original title and will retell Issac Clarke’s perilous journey through the Ishimura spaceship while ravenous Necromorphs try to devour him. EA Play members may be hoping the game is included in their subscription, so here’s what we know.

Article continues after ad

EA The Dead Space remake will only be available to EA Play Pro users at launch.

Dead Space on EA Play

Only EA Play Pro members get access to the Dead Space remake at launch as part of their subscription.

This will be the Dead Space EA Play Pro Edition and will also include the Anodized Suit as an added bonus. There’s been no word on the game coming to those with a standard EA Play membership at this point in time, only those who have a Pro account.

As many EA Play titles also appear on Xbox Game Pass it’s reasonable to assume that the Dead Space remake may eventually come to both these services. Though for launch, only those with EA Play Pro will get access to Dead Space.

Article continues after ad

For now, though, that is all the information we currently have. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as more details are announced.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the meantime, check out our Dead Space page and guides below to ensure your trek through the Necromorph-infested mining ship goes as smoothly as possible.

Everything we know about Dead Space | Is Dead Space on Steam Deck? | Is Dead Space coming to Xbox Game Pass | Dead Space Movie | Dead Space PC Requirments | Is Dead Space coming to EA Play?