Dead by Daylight Archives Tome 10 Saw revealed – trailer, skins, release date

The newly revealed DBD Archives Tome 10 SAW will dive into Dead By Daylight’s The Pig killer, Amanda Young, and survivor David Tapp. Here’s everything you need to know on DBD Tome 10 including a look at the trailer, release date, and skins.

Developers Behaviour Interactive are gearing up for another exploration into the Saw franchise that will include horror movie icon, Jigsaw. Players will also have over 60 new items to unlock along with fresh outfits for the event stars.

As the latest entry in The Archives, Tome X will also bring a new set of challenges that reward Bloodpoints and the occasional Rift Fragment.

With the Tome IX Crescendo already wrapped, DBD will give fans loads of new content in the Saw event as we learn more about one of The Pig and the franchise’s survivors.

Dead by Daylight Tomb X Saw release date

The next Saw crossover will be coming to Dead by Daylight on January 26 on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and all other platforms.

When your life hangs in the balance, how far will you go? Tome 10: #SAW. Coming January 26th. pic.twitter.com/IasQdEsff6 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) January 24, 2022

As the next DBD event, the developers are targeting the same launch release for all consoles for everyone to start collecting the new rewards.

Dead by Daylight Tomb X Saw trailer

Behaviour Interactive revealed the Saw Tome as well as a new skin for the Pig Killer that will come packaged in the upcoming event.

DBD introduced Saw characters in 2018 and players will now be able to learn more about the franchise figures with an entire event dedicated to the series.

Dead by Daylight Tomb X Saw skins

A teaser image of Tome X Saw revealed what looks to be a Jigsaw-inspired skin for The Pig’s Amanda Young, painting her in a new light.

In collaboration with Lionsgate, Behaviour Interactive will be diving much deeper into the Saw lore with more items to unlock. Check back here as we add new skins once they’re revealed post-launch.

That’s all we know about the Dead by Daylight Archives Tome 10 Saw event. Also, be sure to look at the latest DBD promo codes and more from our coverage of the game.

