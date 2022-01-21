Dead by Daylight Lunar New Year event: Lurking Stripes items and start date

Dead by Daylight’s 2022 Lunar New Year event, Lurking Stripes, is coming to deliver a spooky twist on the holiday. Here’s everything we know about its start date and the items that it’s bringing to the game.

We’re heading into the Year of the Tiger and that means that Dead by Daylight is back with another annual Lunar New Year Event.

Known as Lurking Stripes, this year’s event promises to bring more of that familiar Spring Festival flavor to the game.

The early details suggest that the event will look a little different than last year’s edition.

Advertisement

When does the Dead by Daylight Lurking Stripes event start?

The event kicks off on January 25 and will run until February 8.

This leaves players with two full weeks from the start date to hop into the game and enjoy the feline-themed update.

During this time players will get to enjoy a revamped version of the game where special items bring a new dynamic to the game.

Dead by Daylight Lurking Stripes items and rewards

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it looks like players will unlock rewards by interacting with the new red envelopes, similar to how the Snowmen worked during the Blood Chill event.

Hopeful optimism. Dark urges. The Lunar New Year begets many possibilities. pic.twitter.com/X1mZqIjKIB — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) January 20, 2022

These events typically come with both daily log-in rewards and optional objective-based items for players to unlock.

Advertisement

The only known reward for this event so far is a tiger-print shirt for Jane Romero, but past rewards have included:

Lunar Ox (Universal Charm)

(Universal Charm) Gilded Locks (Head) – Zarina Kassir

Zarina Kassir Scarlet Edge (Weapon) – The Spirit

The Spirit Shimmering Ox (Torso) – Adam Francis

We will keep this page updated with the latest items and daily rewards as they’re announced, so be sure to check back in throughout the event to confirm you’ve collected all the possible goodies.

So that’s everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight’s Lurking Stripes event and its free rewards track.

If you’re aiming to snag some of these for yourself then be sure to check out our dedicated guides to give you a helping hand:

Advertisement

Killers | Survivors | Promo Codes | Is DBD Crossplay? | Is DBD on Xbox Game Pass?