Crazy viral TikTok shows what the future of gaming could look like - Dexerto

Crazy viral TikTok shows what the future of gaming could look like

Published: 11/Nov/2020 1:13

by Brent Koepp
PlayStation 5 Dual Sense controller with TikTok logo.
PlayStation / TikTok

TikTok

An artist’s TikTok videos went viral after showing players what the future of the gaming industry could look like with some jaw-dropping concepts – including an epic mashup of PlayStation and Nintendo.

The games industry is on the cusp of its next generation with the release of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X on November 10, and Sony’s PlayStation 5 on the 13th. From 4K resolution to ray tracing, players have a lot to be excited for.

One artist is already looking even further into the future, and went viral on TikTok after sharing their incredible concepts. The enthusiast’s take on a potential new PSP console pulled in millions of views.

Screenshot of the PlayStation 5 console and dual sense controller.
PlayStation
Next-gen is here for the gaming industry, but what about the future?

Viral TikTok envisions future of gaming

The genius behind the stunning creations is TikTok user ‘Kashama’ who uploaded their futuristic gaming console concepts to the platform in November.

The talented artist went viral November 7 after bringing a successor to the PSP and Vita to life. Called “Orus,” the new handheld utilizes an immersive touchscreen that fits over the entire portable console.

The clip shows the user interacting with the futuristic handheld as they scroll through the PlayStation Store using their fingers to swipe left and right.  The post blew up and racked up over 9.5 million views in just three days.

Their first second showcased what a potential mashup between Nintendo and Sony could look like. The creative clip combines the Switch’s Joy Con with PS5’s new DualSense controller.

Kashama’s idea sees the PlayStation controller’s touchpad turned into a screen, which showcases different gaming footage. The post reached over 5.8 million views at the time of writing.

Nintendo Switch fans will remember how early patents filed by the Japanese company led many to believe the new console would utilize similar looking interactive touchscreen designs. So it’s cool to see that concept brought to life in the form of a PlayStation handheld.

While the game’s industry is just embarking on its next-generation, it’s interesting to see where the future of the hobby could go even further into the future.

Overwatch

Animator creates mind-bending new Overwatch 2 Sigma ability

Published: 11/Nov/2020 1:03 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 1:05

by Bill Cooney
Sigma Overwatch 2 ability
Blizzard Entertainment

We still have next to no information about Overwatch 2 at all, but that hasn’t stopped one fan from coming up with their own idea for a fantastic new ability for Sigma.

Sigma was one of the last new heroes to be added to Overwatch, but he’s definitely cemented his place as a top tier tank among the game’s heroes since.

Every character will also be getting a fully customizable ability tree in the sequels new PvE mode, and animator extraordinaire Jupit decided that one of those abilities should let Sigma pick up and throw a car instead of just a plain old rock.

We do have to mention that Jupit isn’t associated with Blizzard (if we were Jeff though we’d consider giving them a call) but it’s so well done you’d be forgiven if you thought otherwise.

In the clip, Sigma lifts up the car before tossing it at a group of Talon soldiers, knocking all of them back. This would be difficult to implement in Overwatch in its current state, but who’s to say something like this couldn’t be an actual upgrade for his Accretion in the sequel?

Normally, the ability has Sigma throw a rock that’s able to damage and stun any enemy that it hits, so a potential upgrade could very well allow him to throw other items that have the potential to deal more damage and maybe even stun multiple opponents at once.

Again, even though this looks clean, it’s not an official Overwatch 2 asset, no matter how much we wish it was. The idea of throwing cars and other random objects at the opposing team does look like a ton of fun though.

Sigma Accretion
Blizzard Entertainment
If you can dodge a car, you can dodge a rock.

Sigma is one of the heroes we have absolutely no official Overwatch 2 information on either, what he’ll look like, ability options, none of that. This isn’t really a big surprise considering we don’t know much more about the sequel itself, besides a release date sometime in 2021.

Until we get more information it just seems like we’ll have to make do with Jupit and other fan’s interpretations of what we could see. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though since they’re pretty awesome, and that clip of Sigma throwing the car is almost hypnotizing the longer that you stare at it.