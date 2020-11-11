Crazy viral TikTok shows what the future of gaming could look like - Dexerto

An artist’s TikTok videos went viral after showing players what the future of the gaming industry could look like with some jaw-dropping concepts – including an epic mashup of PlayStation and Nintendo.

The games industry is on the cusp of its next generation with the release of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X on November 10, and Sony’s PlayStation 5 on the 13th. From 4K resolution to ray tracing, players have a lot to be excited for.

One artist is already looking even further into the future, and went viral on TikTok after sharing their incredible concepts. The enthusiast’s take on a potential new PSP console pulled in millions of views.

Viral TikTok envisions future of gaming

The genius behind the stunning creations is TikTok user ‘Kashama’ who uploaded their futuristic gaming console concepts to the platform in November.

The talented artist went viral November 7 after bringing a successor to the PSP and Vita to life. Called “Orus,” the new handheld utilizes an immersive touchscreen that fits over the entire portable console.

The clip shows the user interacting with the futuristic handheld as they scroll through the PlayStation Store using their fingers to swipe left and right. The post blew up and racked up over 9.5 million views in just three days.

Their first second showcased what a potential mashup between Nintendo and Sony could look like. The creative clip combines the Switch’s Joy Con with PS5’s new DualSense controller.

Kashama’s idea sees the PlayStation controller’s touchpad turned into a screen, which showcases different gaming footage. The post reached over 5.8 million views at the time of writing.

Nintendo Switch fans will remember how early patents filed by the Japanese company led many to believe the new console would utilize similar looking interactive touchscreen designs. So it’s cool to see that concept brought to life in the form of a PlayStation handheld.

While the game’s industry is just embarking on its next-generation, it’s interesting to see where the future of the hobby could go even further into the future.