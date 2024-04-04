Content Warning: How to revive other players

Content Warning has sprung up as the new hot hit of 2024, here’s how to revive players if they fall prey to what lurks below.

Landfall Publishing’s Content Warning has quickly become one of the hottest hits of 2024. The multiplayer horror title sees players try to venture into the Old World, in an attempt to capture the best content for clicks and cash.

Of course, the Old World is filled to the brim with ancient archaic horrors of indescribable terror, ready to chow down.

Has a friend fallen over to the terrors of the unknown? We’ve got you covered on how to revive them.

How to revive other players in Content Warning

In order to revive a friendly player in Content Warning, you’ll need a Defibrillator. These handy dandy items can be purchased from the store for $300, and are single-use only. That means you’ll want to avoid dying if you’re running low on cash since they can be pretty expensive early on in to a run.

Once you have a Defibrillator, simply head over the dead body you want to revive and use the item on them. Since the Defibrillator is a single-use item, it’s important to know who exactly you’re choosing to revive, especially if some of your content crew are less than competent.

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to purchase a Defibrillator in the Old World as well, meaning you’ll have to purchase one on the surface before you descend, and can’t grab one once a player is downed.

With that being said, you might get a tonne of views filming a player being revived, or conversely, a player being killed, so it may be a viable strategy if you’re looking to get the clicks rolling.