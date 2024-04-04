Here’s how to mute players in Content Warning if you’d like to avoid hearing toxic or annoying people in your lobbies.

Content Warning lets you fulfill your dream as a horror vlogger, allowing you to explore dark and creepy places to record unsettling events.

The thing is, given the multiplayer aspect of the game, it goes without saying that sometimes things may not always go pleasantly when it comes to voice chat or communicating in general.

Perhaps you’re fed up with playing with a friend who loves to blast videos on their mic or someone toxic who can make the atmosphere unfun. If that’s the case, you’ll want to make sure you know how to mute players in Content Warning.

How to mute players in Content Warning

In Content Warning, you can mute other players by bringing up the pause menu and dragging the circle of those players’ bars to the left. To bring up the pause menu, all you need to do is press the escape key.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer to be still able to hear them partially, you can also opt to turn down their volume by not dragging the circle entirely to the left. It’s all up to you.

It can be challenging when you’re playing without callouts, though. The best thing to do here if you prefer to play with other players muted is to know how to deal with all the monsters in Content Warning.

And if you’re not a fan of speaking to strangers, you can use the in-game emotes to show gestures to your teammates.