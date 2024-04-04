Content Warning devs rush to shut down all lobby size mods for one huge reason

Content Warning devs have shut down all mods related to increasing lobby size, citing one major reason for doing so.

Content Warning has been the talk of the gaming community since it was released on Steam at the beginning of April 2024. The new horror experience bringing in major numbers on Steam, amassing an impressive player base less than a week from release.

In the first few days of Content Warning, however, modders were hard at work to create additional content for the game as well as mods to help tweak in-game features such as the camera and more.

Of all the mods already created, the most popular by far have been those that allow players to increase their lobby size from the standard 4. Adding further opportunity for multiplayer mayhem.

Content Warning allows up to 4 players to jump into a game

However, these lobby size mods have already been taken down by dev team Landfall, the company citing one major reason for cracking down on those trying to increase the game from a four-player title.

As spotted by DotEsports, an announcement made by a Content Warning modding Discord server moderator revealed why the devs are asking players to not create lobby-increasing mods. The moderator, known as Max on Discord, shared a screenshot between themself and one of Content Warning’s developers.

The dev in question explained how these mods “would increase our cost as sometimes Steam can’t send the files, etc.”

In other words, mods that increase the size of Content Warning’s lobby could indirectly be causing the devs to pay additional unforeseen costs due to these mods increasing the file size of servers.

Though given how popular these mods have been already, there is a chance that the dev team will take this feedback and try to develop bigger in-game lobbies for players to dive into without needing to use mods.