Classic PlayStation Experience trailer up for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $70,000

Josh Taylor
Old PlayStation Experience truck on sale on Facebook.Facebook Marketplace

An iconic PlayStation Experience trailer used to promote the PSP and PS2 consoles in 2006 has been listed on Facebook Marketplace for $70,000.

Despite the owner, who is based out of St. Louis, stating on Facebook Marketplace that the truck has been “out of service for several years,” it has remained largely intact after nearly 20 years.

It includes all the typical branding, such as giant images of the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation 2 consoles, as well as the slogan “Live in Your World, Play in Ours” still plastered across the outside. On the inside, nostalgic images of the games ATV Offroad Fury 4, SOCOM: Fireteam Bravo 2, NBA 07 and even an Eye Toy feature on the walls.

While the original consoles and games aren’t included, various original features of the TV screens and furnishings from its last outing in 2006, still makes it overall the ultimate PlayStation throwback.

Remarkably, even though the tires will need replacing due to rotting, the owner has claimed that the “hydraulics are all working,” which allows it to fold out and provide just under 1000 sq ft altogether.

PlayStation Experience truck outside and inside.Facebook Marketplace
The outside and inside of the PlayStation Experience truck.

The PlayStation Experience trucks were used by Sony to promote their first handheld console of the PSP and PS2 as they toured all around various cities and states across the United States. News of its sale has since gone viral across socials, as many fans reminisced on visiting the trailer in their childhood.

Various echoed similar experiences: “Man seeing this really brings me back, I can vividly remember showing up to a Target store with my dad in Arizona when I was about 10 and this was out front. Got to play the LocoRoco demo, and it lit a fire in me that hasn’t gone out.”

Another added: “The layout looked exactly like this, I wonder if it might be the same one.”

Since being listed on Facebook Marketplace over two weeks ago by Arthur Vandelay, it has not yet been sold for its asking price of $70,000.

