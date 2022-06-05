Capcom responds to massive Street Fighter 6 roster leak

Capcom has officially responded to a massive Street Fighter 6 roster leak that showed seemingly official art of over 22 characters.

Sony’s recent State of Play on June 2 revealed a ton of new footage for Street Fighter 6 that got fighting game fans excited for the next entry in the historic franchise.

Unfortunately for Capcom, the next day leakers seemingly revealed the entire roster on Twitter, even providing art for the leaked characters.

Now, Capcom has officially responded to the leak in a tweet on the Street Fighter Twitter account saying: “We’re all in this together.”

Capcom officially responded to Street Fighter 6 leak

Capcom‘s tweet, posted on June 3, reads: “As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we’re all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support!”

It’s good to see Capcom putting out the message that the company is seemingly taking the leak in stride, especially considering its scale.

Still, it is undoubtedly very disheartening for the development team to have their hard work shown to the public before it was officially intended to be.

For those who may not know, Twitter user Sigmaah1 initially leaked the roster before the image was copyright struck by Capcom shortly after.

Despite the full roster leak, Capcom hid many details in the gameplay reveal trailer that hinted at other members of the roster, like Cammy and Guile.

Content Creator Maximilian Dood discovered many of these Easter Eggs for new and returning fighters on stream, finding references to Juri, Zangief, Blanka, Honda, and even an image of Cammy and Guile fighting.

It’s unfortunate, however, that many of these surprises have been stripped away from some fans who’ve stumbled across the leaks online.

While the roster leak likely stings for many Street Fighter fans, it’s important to remember that Capcom still has plenty of time to unveil more surprises ahead of Street Fighter 6’s 2023 release window.