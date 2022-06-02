Street Fighter 6 revealed at State of Play: First-look gameplay & new fighters

The June 2 State of Play gave fans a first look at Street Fighter 6’s gameplay, including reveals for new and returning fighters like Ryu and Chun-Li.

Following the excitement of Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 announcement in February, fans have been hungry to see the game in action.

Now, Capcom has shown off the first look at the classic fighting game in action and it looks cleaner and flashier than ever.

Fans were treated to over a minute of fighting between characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Street Fighter 5’s Luke Sullivan.

Additionally, Capcom revealed an all-new character coming to Street Fighter 6: Jamie. Jamie appears to focus heavily on kicks, with a capoeira-like fighting style.

Advertisement

The gameplay trailer also showed off two new modes coming to Street Fighter 6 called World Tour and Battle Hub.

World Tour will be “an immersive single-player story experience” while the Battle Hub is the game’s online mode meant to “further expand the scope of player communication and engagement.”

This story is developing…