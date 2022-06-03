Street Fighter 6 fans spot new fighter after State of Play reveal

The reveal of Street Fighter 6 was one of the biggest moments of PlayStation’s June State of Play, showing off flashy combat and new open-world exploration. It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot a brand new character among the early screenshots.

After a six-year wait, we got our first in-depth look at Street Fighter 6 during the June PlayStation State of Play, sending the community into meltdown. A host of new features were announced, including series-first open-world exploration.

The three-minute trailer showed plenty of staple characters in action, from Ryu to Chun Li, but it also gave us our first look a Jamie, a brand-new character.

After the reveal, savvy fans have spotted a hidden detail in a Street Fighter 6 screenshot, seemingly confirming another never before seen character.

Shortly after the reveal trailer debuted, the official Street Fighter 6 website went live containing even more information to dig into. One section features a screenshot of the Battle Hub, an area where players can “seek out friendly rivalries.”

Shared by APZonerunner, fighter game content creator Maximillian Dood zoomed in on a screen found on the right-hand side of the screen and discovered a handful of names on the “Event Counter.”

Shout out to @maximilian_ who discovered this streaming on twitch, but there's this image on the SF6 website, and if you zoom into the bracket, there's… a load of character names. And on some of the smaller screens, there's, er… literally images of Cammy and Guile mid-match pic.twitter.com/ShWNF25DNM — Alex Donaldson (@APZonerunner) June 3, 2022

Many of the names will be familiar to fans of the series, such as Juri, Zangief, Blanka, and Honda. But there was also a new character called “Kimberly” listed, hinting that she will be new for Street Fighter 6.

The streamer also found monitors that showed Cammy and Guile throwing hands, two characters that were nowhere to be found in the reveal trailer.

Juri, Zangief, Blanka, Honda, a newcomer called Kimberly… pic.twitter.com/QEBNGqLmIF — Alex Donaldson (@APZonerunner) June 3, 2022

Unfortunately, no further details about Kimberly could be found aside from the fighter’s name. The character’s appearance and move set are still unknown, but it does appear that Kimberly will be a new addition to the roaster along with Jamie.

Street Fighter 6 is currently slated for a 2023 release, so hopefully, we’ll get a more formal reveal of the new character in the coming months.