How to watch March PlayStation State of Play: Stream, start time, what to expect

Sony have announced their next State of Play live stream event will take place on March 9, so here’s everything you need to know to watch along, as well as what to expect from it.

Following on from their Gran Turismo 7 State of Play in February, Sony have announced that a general PlayStation State of Play broadcast will take place on March 9, with a focus on PS4 and PS5 titles.

If you’re looking to watch along and get the reveals as soon as they happen, we’ve got details of the State of Play start time below, as well as a choice of YouTube and Twitch livestreams that you can tune into.

Contents

When does the March PlayStation State of Play start?

The next State of Play event will take place on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

It will begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT and last for approximately 20 minutes, so mark your calendars now if you want to watch it live.

State of Play returns this Wednesday, March 9. Tune in at 2 PM PT for about 20 minutes of PS4 & PS5 first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers. Full details: https://t.co/TUlvC2awpK pic.twitter.com/Rgp9GSX41h — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 8, 2022

How to watch the March PlayStation State of Play stream

The next State of Play event will be streamed live on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

We’ll also embed the live stream just before the event begins, so come back to this page closer to the time and you’ll be able to watch it right here.

What to expect from the March PlayStation State of Play

According to an official blog post from PlayStation, the March State of Play will have “new reveals and eye-catching updates” for PS4 and PS5 titles. There won’t be any updates regarding the PS VR2.

The event will have a special focus on upcoming titles from Japanese publishers, although it’s been promised that there will be “a few updates” from other developers around the world too.

While it’s impossible to predict everything that will be shown during the broadcast, many gamers are hoping for more news about Final Fantasy 16 or that rumored Metal Gear Solid remake.

Whatever happens, it’s probably best to keep your expectations low, so you can be pleasantly surprised if something exciting does get revealed.