Capcom confirms two new Street Fighter 6 characters after accidental leaks

The Street Fighter 6 roster is gradually revealing, with Kimberly and Juri joining as the newest entries. These new characters were first shown on a leaked post on Capcom’s German Twitter account, with the company officially confirming soon after.

Information for Street Fighter 6 is trickling out — an entry sure to be a hit among the fighting games community. And to help promote the game, Capcom even began hands-on previews at Evo 2022, the world’s biggest fighting game tournament.

But after a slight mess up with their social media team, where Capcom Germany accidentally leaked the characters, Capcom officially confirmed two more characters: Kimberly and Juri.

Capcom wasn’t all that subtle leading up to the reveal, having outright displayed the character on a huge bulletin in the Street Fighter 6 trailer.

Kimberly’s moves have been teased in the video above, bearing a striking resemblance to Guy’s fighting style. She even has his signature aerial spin kick — but also has her own unique hip-hop charisma.

Capcom Kimberly joins Street Fighter 6 Roster.

As for Juri, she’s been included in the reveal. Once again, Juri doesn’t come as much of a surprise to the community for Street Fighter 6. She’s been popular since her debut, but has come a long way since her quest for revenge in Street Fighter 5.

Capcom Juri returns to the Street Fighter 6 Roster

Capcom’s German Twitter account accidentally leaked the characters hours before the official trailer. But Kimberly and Juri have both been made official for Street Fighter 6. Be sure to brush up on the rest of the announced roster right here.