Massive Dragon Ball Sparking Zero leak reveals biggest roster “we’ve ever seen”

A new leak has revealed new details about Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s roster and how it will dwarf the Budokai Tenkaichi games that came before it.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero was finally confirmed at The Game Awards after months of speculation that the series would change from Budokai Tenkaichi to its Japanese name, and we’ve already got new details about the roster.

Previously, leaks indicated that the fighting game would have one of the biggest rosters in Dragon Ball history, with many characters never before seen in a DBZ game, such as Universe 9’s Trio de Dangers.

Now, following the trailer, a reliable insider has revealed even more information and some exciting details about the roster and why it’ll be bigger than anything we’ve seen before.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero roster leak confirms multiple fighters

Shortly after the trailer aired, Dragon Ball insider and leaker DBSHype confirmed that many new characters would be coming to the game.

“From the trailer itself you can guess, but I’ll confirm: Sparking! ZERO will have a huge roster we’ve ever seen, all the way from OG to Daima, including GT as well!” they exclaimed.

Furthermore, the leaker posted screenshots of a conversation he had prior to the trailer where he revealed what it would consist of, adding to his credibility.

The idea of GT characters being included isn’t surprising, as they’ve been commonplace in Dragon Ball video games for awhile now, but the big eye-catching detail here is the inclusion of Daima.

Dragon Ball Daima is the newest DB anime and is set to release in 2024. So far, all we have to go off of Daima at the moment is that Z fighters will be transformed into young versions of themselves, with Goku going on a quest to turn everyone back into adults.

With Daima releasing in 2024, characters from that series might be relegated to DLC, but nothing is confirmed just yet. However, it is looking increasingly unlikely that manga characters such as Morro and Black Frieza are added before they’re adapted into either an anime or film.

For more Dragon Ball Sparking Zero and the latest anime news, keep it locked to Dexerto.