Can you Prestige in XDefiant? Max level explained

Reaching a new Prestige in Call of Duty has always been a surefire flex and an effective way to show your grind, but can it be done when you reach the max level in XDefiant? Here’s what you need to know.

Back in the day, seeing someone at Max Prestige in CoD meant something. They were at the pinnacle, having completed the ultimate grind of that year’s annual installment. Nowadays, things aren’t quite the same due to CoD’s pivot to a seasonal leveling model.

But even with the shift, fans of the FPS genre are often clamoring for similar systems in any other game they check out. Now with XDefiant the flavor of the month, the race is on to reach the max level by any means necessary. But what happens at that milestone?

Here’s what you need to know about the max level and if you can Prestige after reaching it in XDefiant.

Ubisoft Hitting XDefiant’s max level certainly isn’t a quick grind.

What is the current max level in XDefiant?

The current level cap in XDefiant is level 100.

Players are unable to go above level 100 for the time being, with overall progression simply halting from this point. Though of course, you can still progress individual weapon levels all the way to 100 as well, so that should keep even the most dedicated players busy for quite some time.

Can you Prestige in XDefiant?

At the time of writing, you can’t Prestige in XDefiant just yet. If you manage to reach the level cap of 100 in the Pre-Season, congrats, you’ve reached the end of the main progression system, for now, at least.

There’s currently no Prestige mode in XDefiant, meaning there is indeed a hard cap, with no way to reset your progress and earn bonus rewards. However, that’s set to change at some point down the line.

A year before launch, Executive Producer Mark Rubin confirmed plans were in motion for a Prestige system, but specifics hadn’t been nailed down. In 2024, he doubled down on those intentions, assuring the team at Ubisoft is still “working on a Prestige mode.” For now, it remains anyone’s guess when the feature may go live.

With the Pre-Season currently underway, Season 1 is expected to arrive on July 1, assuming no unforeseen delays. Season 1 could be a fitting time to introduce a Prestige system and keep the most dedicated players invested for the long run. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what devs have planned as we learn more in the coming weeks.