Black Ops 6 finally brings back classic Prestige system

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will see the return of the classic Prestige system, as Treyarch finally ditches the seasonal system fans have been split on.

Since Modern Warfare 2019, Call of Duty’s approach to seasonal Prestige has left fans devastated. Numerous pros and players have complained about the gate-keeping method of introducing new levels to grind along with new seasons.

Black Ops 6 will flip that narrative on its head, as Treyarch will be reintroducing the classic Prestige system in the “most rewarding Call of Duty.” For the unaware, it works almost identically to the current Prestige model. Reach level 55, and you’ll be given the option to Prestige.

However, what sets this system apart from the past few entries is that players are free to reach the highest Prestige level without having to wait for the new season to introduce new Prestige levels. For example, players can reach Prestige 10 within a month of launch.

Adding on to that, once you reach the max Prestige level, players will be able to grind through 1000 additional levels. Exclusive rewards will be doled out during this grind, most likely camos, charms, or emblems. That said, the max level reward is currently unknown.

All of this aside, there remain a few questions to be answered. In older CoD’s, the Prestige system would force players to sacrifice their unlocked in-game items for “prestige.” Granted, the system evolved to eliminate that requirement, but will Treyarch throw in a different gimmick to make it worthwhile?

On the other hand, the seasonal model was neat enough to introduce new levels with the arrival of each season. Will Black Ops 6 see a new Prestige, or will the level cap increase as time goes on?

For now, at least longtime fans can be happy that the old-school Prestige system is making a return.