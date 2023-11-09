Hockey legend Bobby Orr to be added to NHL 24

EA Sports announced on November 9 that Bruins icon Bobby Orr is now a member of the NHL 24 Legends roster.

NHL 24 includes a wide variety of former hockey greats, from older legends like Maurice “Rocket” Richard and Johnny Bucyk to more contemporary legends in Henrik Lundqvist and the Sedin twins.

Now, another legend is set to join them, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and others.

The EA Sports NHL team announced on November 9 that arguably the greatest defenseman in NHL history will hit the virtual ice: Bobby Orr.

Bobby Orr heads to NHL 24

On social media, the EA Sports NHL team released a 30-second trailer on November 9 to confirm the addition of Bruins legend Bobby Orr in NHL 24. The trailer also teased what Orr will look like in the game, along with highlights from his legendary career.

Orr will be added to the game’s list of legends and can be used across various game modes like Play Now and Franchise. The Bruins defenseman will have a 97 OVR rating in NHL 24.

Additionally, Orr will also be obtainable in Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT).

Starting at 5 PM ET on November 9, HUT players can enter the store to claim a free base item of Orr. This item will be claimable until January 2, 2024.

On top of that, Orr will also be a special Power-Up player as part of the Gallery of Greats event in HUT. HUT players will need to trade in all 10 of the Gallery of Great Power-Up players in a set to get the 88 OVR Power-Up Orr.

Lastly, Orr and the Bruins will also be commemorated in the World of CHEL. Bruins uniforms will be available to all World of CHEL players via the Store until January 2, 2024.