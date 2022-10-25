Fake Bloodborne Mobile game tries scamming players for “premium” membership

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

An unknown developer is attempting to scam Bloodborne fans by launching a mobile game boasting “premium” membership offerings.

In the lead-up to the PS5’s release, many PlayStation owners had one thought on their minds – a Bloodborne 60fps patch.

Since it seems that such an update will never see the light of day, players can only hope that Sony will produce a remake.

But while Bloodborne faithful wait for an upgrade of some kind, an unknown developer has attached itself to the brand with a completely different experience.

Don’t fall for the fake Bloodborne mobile game gag

A publisher named Rock Great Games registered Bloodborne Mobile with the Australian Classification Board (via GameReactor).

That’s not all Rock Great has gotten up to of late, however. The unknown developer, whose name appears in nary an internet search, also launched the mobile title in question on the Google Play store. Curious users should be mindful of what the download entails, however.

Instead of just a janky Bloodborne ripoff akin to the since-deleted God of War knockoff on Xbox, Bloodborne Mobile asks players to invest in a membership.

Twitter users who downloaded the game responded to a Wario64 post with a screenshot showing the “premium” prices for the Bloodborne Mobile subscription.

A “Weekly Premium” costs £8.49 – the equivalent of $9.74 USD. Meanwhile, the “Annual” option boasts a £16.99 price tag (or $19.49 USD).

Suffice it to say, this seems like little more than a scam, one that comes on the heels of Sony, perhaps inadvertently, stirring up excitement about Bloodborne recently.

But there are legitimate indie developers keeping hope alive for those who love to frequent the bloody streets of Yharnam.

Bloodborne PSX demake developer, Lilith Walther, is currently working on a Bloodborne Kart project for PC. It may be the closest thing fans get to a new game for quite some time to come.