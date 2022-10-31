Bizarre Overwatch 2 bug seemingly leaves players “in debt” with a negative balance

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 players are reporting an issue where – after purchasing skin packs or individual cosmetics – their in-game coin balance goes into negatives and leaves them “in debt.”

With Overwatch 2 moving over to free-to-play, a bigger emphasis has been put on the in-game game store. While the first Overwatch gave players the chance to grind out games for cosmetics and different character skins in loot boxes, Overwatch 2 is making most of these items only available via direct purchase.

However, it appears that issues with the in-game store are already beginning to pop up. Across Reddit, players are reporting that after purchasing an item, a bug then places them “in debt,” with the implication that they then need to purchase more coins in order to settle up their account.

One player commented that a way to “temporarily fix” the issue is by simply restarting the game when this issue pops up. But for the moment, there appears to be no permanent patch or fix at this point in time.

Others have been highlighting that this could be a result of players refunding currency, a method that the likes of Diablo Immortal use in similar scenarios. However, the player who reported the problem replied and stated that they hadn’t refunded anything.

This isn’t the only bug to plague Overwatch 2. Since launch, the game has faced server issues, problems with merging accounts, and long wait times for those queuing up.

Time will tell if developer Blizzard addresses this new in-game currency issue and if there will be a more permanent fix for the negative balance problem in Overwatch 2.