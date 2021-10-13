Best Xbox controller for Xbox One, Series X|S and PC gaming

Looking for the best Xbox controller for console or PC? We’ve got you covered with the best options available.

Xbox Series S and X mark a unique approach to console peripherals. While Sony’s PlayStation 5 offers new DualSense pads, the latest Xbox hardware is backward compatible with controllers, flight sticks, and most headsets from the last console generation.

Not only does that mean there’s life in your old peripherals yet, but it also means there are a wealth of options out there already – which can make it tough to pick the best Xbox controller.

Thankfully we’ve got you covered, with first-party and third-party options for playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or on your PC.

Best Xbox controllers 2021

Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft’s latest iteration of the Xbox controller doesn’t make sweeping changes to what came before, but it does make some smart adjustments. For one, it’s actually a little smaller in the hand than the Xbox One controller, and there are textured grips and a hybrid D-pad.

For another, there’s a new share button in the center for an easier way to capture your best moments, and it supports Bluetooth, too.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is Microsoft’s best Xbox controller yet. It takes everything about the aforementioned Xbox Wireless controller and adds adjustable trigger lengths, a rubberized grip, swappable thumbsticks, and a set of programmable paddles on the back.

It also comes with a carry case that doubles as a charging dock, meaning the pad is ready to go whenever you are.

Nacon Revolution X Pro

When it comes to the best Xbox controllers not made by Microsoft, Nacon’s latest effort is high on the list. While it is wired-only, that does afford it the lowest possible latency, and it offers additional programmable buttons on the back, swappable thumbsticks, and a share button (something even the Elite doesn’t have.)

It also has weight compartments to tune the heft of the device to your liking, but the included app for console and PC allows players to tune the controller’s inputs to their liking. Finally, there’s Dolby Atmos support, with a license included in the box, too.

SCUF Instinct

Longtime competitive peripheral maker SCUF’s latest Xbox effort offers lockable triggers, and interchangeable thumbsticks of the official Elite pad, while also allowing for the faceplate to be detached to let players customize their pad just the way they want to.

When it comes to paddles, it offers a smaller, more subtle set of rear buttons. They can’t be removed, but they’re arguably much easier to press in clutch scenarios.

PowerA Spectra Infinity

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, PowerA has you covered. Offering flashy lighting with customizable color patterns, a pair of mappable rear buttons, and those all-important trigger locks, it’s a great pro pad at a consumer-friendly price.

It also has that all-important share button, while also including a mic mute button and a volume dial for quick audio adjustment.

There you have it, the best Xbox controllers that money can buy.