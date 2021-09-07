Best horror games you should play in 2021

Diving into scary Halloween video games is a tradition for many this time of year, and luckily, there’s some fantastic titles to checkout if you’re playing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC!

The holiday season for gaming is bound to be one full of amazing AAA releases, as players worldwide are going to have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. From Halo Infinite to Forza Horizon 5 and most notably Battlefield 2042, fans are eager to jump into these games.

But, if you’re looking to try out some horror games in celebration of Halloween, then there’s some stellar titles that’ve come out in recent years, and we’re going to run over some of the best ones you should dive into this year.

Best horror games to play in 2021

There are quite a few games that have resonated within players’ hearts over the years, and while some of these are frightening to play, there’s a great amount of fun to be had within them.

With all this said, we’re going to run over some of the horror games you and your friends should check out this Fall, and what separates them from others!

Dying Light

Release date – January 26, 2015

Platforms – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Co-op? – Yes

Genre – First-person survival RPG

Techland is currently preparing for players to dive into the second installment of Dying Light this upcoming December. But, the original Dying Light is still touted as one of the best horror games, and it features some unique aspects that set it apart from other games.

Navigating through the city during the night is a test of our gaming prowess, and Dying Light also offers cooperative gameplay for you to take part in!

Back 4 Blood

Release date – October 12, 2021

Platforms – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Co-op? – Yes

Genre – First-person linear zombie game

If you played the Left 4 Dead series back in the late 2000s, you’ve probably heard an ample amount of news surrounding Back 4 Blood.

In short, B4B is being developed by some of the original developers of the L4D titles, which was evident throughout the beta. With homages to the zombie types, and the overall combat, it’s looking to reignite that fanbase once again when it fully releases in October.

Dead by Daylight

Release date – June 14, 2016

Platforms – PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Co-op – Yes, and online multiplayer

Genre – Third/First-person horror multiplayer

Behaviour Interactive’s online PVP game, Dead by Daylight has been one of the ever-evolving games that’ve been released in recent years. DBD offers some great multiplayer horror; if you’re playing as the survivor you’ll be playing in third-person mode, trying to escape the onslaught of the killers.

There’s a lot of tactics and humorous clips that’ve emerged from DBD over the years, and it’s surely going to continue to produce some of these in the coming months.

Phasmophobia

Release date – September 18, 2020

Platforms – PC

Co-op? – Yes

Genre – First-person horror

Phasmophobia is a rather unique game, as Kinetic Games put you into the driver’s seat of a crew of investigative ghost hunters. Throughout the game, you’ll be tasked with finding clues into what kind of ghost is occupying certain buildings.

But, the real horror comes when the ghosts will randomly scare you while looking for clues, and if you’re playing with a VR headset, be prepared at all times!

Resident Evil Village

Release date – May 7, 2021

Platforms – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia

Co-op? – No

Genre – First-person survival horror

The last entry on our list is a relatively new title within the gaming industry and one that has been a contender for game of the year since it was released.

Dexerto’s Daniel Megarry noted in his review that Village adds to the legendary Resident Evil franchise with “more action, still plenty of scares,” and the game will certainly keep you on your toes throughout your journey.

Halloween and the Fall season is no better time to jump into some scary games, and all of the ones we’ve outlined on our list are sure to make you jump out of your socks!